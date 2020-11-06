https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/supreme-court-orders-separate-count-of-late-arriving-pennsylvania-ballots/

The Supreme Court late Friday ordered Pennsylvania election boards to separately count mail ballots that arrived after Election Day, while rejecting a GOP request to stop counting those votes.

The order, signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, left open the possibility that the justices could exclude the late-arriving ballots in a subsequent ruling, a move which Alito and at least two other conservative justices have previously signaled they may be inclined to take.

The number of affected ballots is believed to be between 3,000 and 4,000. Election law experts said that even if the justices were to later invalidate them, the only way this would impact the outcome of the race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is if the election were decided by Pennsylvania and the pair were separated in the state by a very slim margin.

Friday’s order was the first time the Supreme Court has gotten involved in a state count after Election Day. Alito urged Pennsylvania’s Democratic Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, the respondent in the case, to file any response as soon as possible and no later than Saturday at 2 p.m.

The order granted only part of what was sought by Pennsylvania Republicans, who are challenging the state’s extended Friday mail ballot deadline. The state GOP requested justices halt the counting of late-arriving ballots.

“This preserves the status quo until any further order of the Court, after the possibility of a response,” said Ned Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University. “It’s also significant in that it does not stop the counting of the segregated votes, but rather requires them to be counted separately – which is a sensible way to prevent any possible commingling of ballots that could not be undone later.”

BREAKING FROM SCOTUS: Justice Alito has issued an Order than any ballots received after after 8pm on election day in PA be segregated and secured – and if counted, counted separately. There is a petition pending before SCOTUS. Alito orders opposing side to reply by 2p Saturday. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 7, 2020

Many of you have rightly noted that this segregating/securing was already supposed to be happening. PA GOP told SCOTUS today neither it nor the PA Sec of Commonwealth could get all the county boards of election to confirm they were actually complying. Now there’s a SCOTUS Order. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 7, 2020

#SCOTUS orders county boards in Pennsylvania to segregate mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/Ias570QMbf — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) November 7, 2020

Pa officials had already ordered these ballots be kept separate but “neither the applicant nor the Secretary has been able to verify that all boards are complying with the Secretary’s guidance, which, it is alleged, is not legally binding on them.” — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) November 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

