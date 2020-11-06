https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/airforce-coronavirus-covid-airnationalguard/2020/11/06/id/995879

A uniformed service Texas Air Guard member with the Air Force became the first to die from coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Washington Examiner.

”The Texas Military Department can confirm that a Texas Air National Guard member passed away due to symptoms related to COVID-19,” the Texas Air Guard said in a statement.

According to a statement, the National Guard member remains unnamed due to privacy reasons.

To date, the Air Force has reported 9,756 coronavirus cases, just behind the Army and the Navy.

The Air Force has reported six coronavirus hospitalizations along with 23 deaths within the ranks of the service branch, its contractors and civilian employees.

”We haven’t stopped flying around the world,” former Air Force chief of staff Gen. David Goldfein said April 22 of critical Air Mobility missions.

The Air Force has started putting pilots in protective bubbles to curb the risk of contracting the virus.

”Anytime we lose a Texas Guardsman, it is a tragedy,” the statement said. ”Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Service Member’s family.”

