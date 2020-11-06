https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/the-final-counting-of-ballots-in-georgia-may-be-slowed-down-by-the-uf-uga-game-on-saturday/

Georgia elections official Gabe Sterling just gave an update on when we can expect counting to be over and he suggested things may be delayed because of the University of Georgia game against the University of Florida on Saturday:

We mean this literally.

“Our hope would be today but could slip into tomorrow. Everybody’s exhausted, it’s Friday, there’s a Georgia game tomorrow, it’s a really big one. We have to focus on the important things sometimes.”

For those that don’t know, yes, the game is a pretty big deal:

SEC fans understand it:

We all need a cocktail party right now:

