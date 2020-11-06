https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/the-final-counting-of-ballots-in-georgia-may-be-slowed-down-by-the-uf-uga-game-on-saturday/

Georgia elections official Gabe Sterling just gave an update on when we can expect counting to be over and he suggested things may be delayed because of the University of Georgia game against the University of Florida on Saturday:

NOW: @GaSecofState office update. Key points: • Reiterated likely recount in the presidential race

• As many as 8k additional military/overseas ballots *could arrive today

• By God there’s a Georgia game tomorrow and it’s an important one. #GoDawgs #BeatUF @FOX5Atlanta — Christine Sperow FOX 5 (@ChristineOnTV) November 6, 2020

We mean this literally.

“Our hope would be today but could slip into tomorrow. Everybody’s exhausted, it’s Friday, there’s a Georgia game tomorrow, it’s a really big one. We have to focus on the important things sometimes.”

This Georgia elections official on finishing counting ballots: “Our hope would be today but could slip into tomorrow. Everybody’s exhausted, it’s Friday, there’s a Georgia game tomorrow, it’s a really big one. We have to focus on the important things sometimes.” pic.twitter.com/TqzNUPDT44 — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) November 6, 2020

For those that don’t know, yes, the game is a pretty big deal:

my cousin from Georgia is telling me that yes, “the cocktail party” really is that big of a deal. but i’m just a yankee, what do i know pic.twitter.com/HJ30JHGY57 — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) November 6, 2020

SEC fans understand it:

I totally buy Georgia/Florida delaying the count and really we all should have expected this. https://t.co/x5uVpiDdHz — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) November 6, 2020

We all need a cocktail party right now:

They don’t call if the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party for nothin’ https://t.co/Qk4icLSbZ8 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 6, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

