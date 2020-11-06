https://thehayride.com/2020/11/the-great-psy-op-has-begun/

You woke up this morning to the news that overnight, Joe Biden has “pulled ahead” of the President in Georgia and Pennsylvania. And all day today you will hear calls for Donald Trump to stand down and accept defeat.

This despite a rash of, to be charitable, “irregularities” stretching all across the country in swing states where Democrat machine politicians are in control of the governor’s mansion and/or secretary of state offices, or else counties where late votes continue to pile up for Biden in a lopsided manner.

And in every place where those “irregularities” exist, those same Democrat officials are busily denying transparency by papering windows to the counting room so no one can see in, or blocking observers from being able to see ballots, or citing “COVID rules” to keep those observers far enough away from the counting as to have no ability to see whether the ballots in question are valid.

We’ve seen vote-dumps giving Biden 100 percent of new ballots, something which is statistically impossible. We’ve seen turnout numbers which defy all explanation from specific locations and not others. We’ve seen evidence of long-dead Americans resurrecting in order to vote.

What we’ve seen is why Joe Biden couldn’t be bothered to campaign at all for most of the election cycle.

And you, the American voter, are expected to simply accept the idea that with all of these “irregularities” and manifestly nonsensical and unexplainable electoral phenomena swirling around you, that there is nothing to question and the President ought to accept defeat.

You already know you’ve been “gaslighted,” or gaslit if you prefer to phrase it that way, all year. Those polls, Trump’s impeachment, Hunter Biden’s laptop, the censorship on social media…virtually everything that has come out of the legacy media and our new Big Tech overlords has been sketchy, if not an outright affront to your logical understanding. All year long.

It has been nonstop, and today is its culmination.

It’s information warfare. It’s a psy-op. It’s been well-funded, well-planned. It’s nonetheless sloppy and obvious, but the people executing it are famous for their inability to do a proper job at honest work. Just look at the cities and companies they run.

So far, the President isn’t giving up. He’s continuing to fight. He’s lawyered up and this is going to be fought in the courts. Matt Morgan is the Trump campaign’s general counsel, and this morning Morgan had this to say…

“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

The problem is that public perception is going to begin falling away from Team Trump.

Mitch McConnell would become the most important Republican in Washington if Trump were to lose re-election, and McConnell is already negotiating with the Biden camp, signaling to them that they’d better appoint moderates to the Cabinet in a Biden administration or he’ll insure they’re not confirmed. It isn’t an atrocity for McConnell to be hedging, but he’s also not helping Trump’s cause by lending legitimacy to Biden’s claim of victory.

Outside of Lindsey Graham, who went heavy for Trump and against the “irregularities” yesterday, and a few others – Bill Cassidy expressed support for Trump yesterday – most of the Republican senators were quite muted. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went on Laura Ingraham’s show and expressed confidence Trump would win.

But are any of them, other than maybe Graham, screaming about the clearly suspicious activity surrounding this election?

Not really.

It isn’t required for the Republican political leadership to be manning the barricades. But it does appear that Trump is on his own. And that will, as the days go by, cement the public perception that he lost the election.

And once that turns, winning in court will take a very, very convincing factual presentation that the election has been stolen, a presentation which will be fought tooth and nail not just by the legacy media, but by Facebook and Twitter and Google, all of whom are thoroughly invested in a Biden presidency – particularly since they know in a Trump second term the antitrust actions will begin.

You may not be able to stop this train. But what’s important is that you refuse to accept that all of this is legitimate, that you recognize it’s irregular, and that you refuse to allow the gaslighting.

We’ve talked about consequences this week, and how there have never been any to America’s corrupt elite. Perhaps it’s time for those to start coming from the bottom up.

Perhaps it’s time to cut the cord and stop patronizing American corporate media. Get your news from independent outlets, podcasts and independently-owned channels like Newsmax or OANN. Get off Facebook and Twitter. Don’t patronize advertisers using corporate platforms. Boycott donors to Democrat campaigns and causes.

Make it hurt.

Perhaps various forms of civil disobedience should be on the table. Maybe America ought to become ungovernable for a while. And maybe those deep-blue jurisdictions where those “irregularities” have been so prevalent for so long ought to be off-limits to patriotic Americans. Spend no money there – not on shopping, not on restaurants or hotels, anything.

Maybe there is no way to stop the theft of the election. But there certainly shouldn’t be an acceptance and a return to normal. The gang perpetrating this seems to be happy to rule over a ruin; well, let’s insure they get everything they’re asking for.

