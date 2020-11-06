https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/11/06/the-left-threatens-gop-we-have-a-list-and-youll-never-work-again-if-you-helped-trump-n1130593

Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden used the power of the office to spy on the media and political enemies, including, of course, Donald Trump. Obama kept a disposition matrix, an assassination list. And now the DC Left is trotting out a new list. It goes something like this. If you complain about potential voter fraud in the 2020 election, you’ll never work in this town again and if you ever worked for Trump, you’re through.

The threat has been issued by Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin who explicitly threatens to cancel any Republican “making baseless allegations of fraud” among other things. Of course, as per usual, they’ll decide the meaning of “baseless” thank-you-very-much. In fact, Jen will probably pull a Crazy Hirono and DM Merriam Webster demanding they change the definition of the word “baseless” or “fraud” before deadline. Or else.

The Lincoln Project, and their siren, Tokyo Rose Rubin, have held themselves out as principled conservatives. Their principle is pretense. The organization has been anything but principled, what with claiming that Trump’s a secret Russian agent, and worse disinformation, such as he won’t leave if he’s defeated, and will change the law to stay 12 years. We’re talking unhinged here. Their purpose in life is to troll the president and if the lo-fo crowd buys their agitprop so be it.

Being the “principled conservative” that she is, Rubin is more than happy to pile on.

“Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into “polite” society. We have a list.”

Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into “polite” society. We have a list. — Jennifer ‘Count Every Vote’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 6, 2020

And she’s not alone in keeping a list. My colleague Stacey Lennox points me to this AOC tweet followed by a blue checkmark named Michael Simon who’s starting an entire project to keep track of people who deigned become Trump supporters. They’re finished.

Simon is a former Obama Administration analytics guy who has started the “Trump Accountability Project,” to keep a list of, as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez calls them “Trump sycophants.”

He was right there to pick up what she was throwing down.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets [sic], writings, photos in the future.

Simon responded.

Yes, we are. The Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) [sic] Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them – everyone.

Yes, we are. The Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone. https://t.co/PHx8v8GxOp — Michael Simon (@mbsimon) November 6, 2020

And what will they do with such information? As Tokyo Rose Rubin pointed out in her above tweet, anyone supporting Donald Trump should “never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society.”

We have a list.

Diversity of opinion will not be tolerated. Because of your views, you’ll never work in this town — or anyplace in the business world, universities, or board rooms.

We have a list. It is the disposition matrix of people with different political views. They won’t kill you, just your livelihood.

Like the good totalitarians they are.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

