The Dems Ruin Everything They Touch

Happy Friday in America, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. It’s still America, right?

Apologies for the no-show yesterday. Boring story that I won’t share, but a deep mea culpa from me.

After living in California for twenty-two years it was very strange going through a presidential election in a swing state. It was made all the more surreal by the fact that my beloved native state of Arizona was nowhere near swing state status when I left back in the nineties. As a conservative Republican, I am obviously dismayed that my state is purplish now, but as a pure political junkie, the swing state thing was kind of fun to watch.

While I was able to muster up some interest in everything leading up to Election Day because of my swing state status, everything in the two days since is practically making me want to weep for America. One would think that after 244 years and great leaps in technology that we wouldn’t actually be regressing in the way we handle our elections. Right now we’re a laughing stock that’s devolved into what looks like a Third World hellhole that’s never conducted a free election before.

My headline today was partially inspired by my colleague Stacey Lennox from both a Slack conversation we had and a post she wrote yesterday:

We are in the midst of a flaming dumpster fire of an election. Deep blue areas like Fulton County in Georgia, Philadelphia, and Detroit, along with states like Arizona and Nevada, are a national embarrassment. Scratch that, an international embarrassment. Somehow, Florida, one of the largest and most contested states, reported its results on election night. There are some governors, including my own, who should be asking for Florida’s blueprint. President Trump has assembled a team to challenge some of the more blatant irregularities. This has Democrats and their media activists demanding he just takes the L if initial counts come through for Joe Biden. They insist on this despite the prima facie shadiness observed by the entire country. As Kyle Mann, editor-in-chief of the Babylon Bee, put it:

I’m not sure if there was widespread fraud. But I don’t know how they could have made it look any more suspicious if they were trying to. — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 5, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner.

Irregularities abound but the MSM insists that none of it is really happening. Tyler wrote about the situation in Nevada, which is one of the many messed that the media pretending isn’t happening:

The Nevada Republican Party claims to have discovered 3,062 instances of voter fraud and the party sent a criminal referral to Attorney General William Barr. A Department of Justice (DOJ) official told The Washington Examiner that the agency received the referral and is looking into the matter. The Trump campaign announced plans to file a lawsuit based on similar claims. “Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially,” the Nevada Republican Party announced on Twitter. “Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

The president continues to insist that he will prevail after recounts and the hopeful cleaning out of dubious ballots. I’ve talked to a few who have been hopeful but I’m honestly not feeling this. As I write this in the wee hours of the morning, this news just came through:

BREAKING: Joe Biden has taken the lead in Georgia by 917 votes. https://t.co/nFinM32tP6 — Axios (@axios) November 6, 2020

President Trump needs Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania to win. I’ve been stalking the Arizona numbers for hours and the president has picked up ground but he doesn’t seem to be doing it quickly enough. I have talked to a few people here, including Rep. Paul Gosar, who think the president will win the state. Still, with Georgia going in the wrong direction, it’s bleak.

That we are going through this at all is the problem. We have an election month that’s not ending until well after election day. This is a clown show, and this is the way the Democrats want it to be. The longer they can keep things drawn out, the more opportunity for…hiccups, shall we say…are thrown into the mix.

The extended mail-in voting is the key component to the permanent election chaos that the Dems want. Ballots end up in a lot of places where they’re susceptible to mischief.

An excess number of absentee ballots creates new opportunities for manipulation:

This isn’t a GOP or Democrat thing. This is an American thing. You have rules. And winning no matter what law you break is a threat to our democracy. Conservatives should be outraged. Moderates should be outraged. And yes, even progressives should be outraged. This is awful. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) November 6, 2020

The Democrats want this banana republic clown show embarrassment to go on forever. They’re terrified of having elections that are decided on election day and via the ballot box. It’s easy to understand why when you see the way things are unfolding right now. The Democrats vastly under-performed across the board on Tuesday. The vaunted “Blue Wave” they talked about for over a year wasn’t so much as a trickle.

We’re to believe, however, that Joe Biden over-performed everywhere, Erasing the substantial leads that President Trump had in several states. None of this passes the smell test. The media and the squish Republicans who insist that we don’t talk about fraud are wrong. We need to talk about it more and figure out ways to thwart the Democrats’ attempts to permanently denigrate our election process.

We’ll start by steamrolling the 2022 midterms after they steal the White House.

It’s always good to have a plan.

News You Can Use

Tired of the electoral map? Here is a map of the legality of owning a Kangaroo by state. pic.twitter.com/4Z5uuqJxyz — Jeffrey Brown (@IlliniBizDean) November 5, 2020

2020, Amirite?

Beach ball-sized jellyfish capable of damaging boats spotted in South Carolina https://t.co/IFtPCsHrX6 pic.twitter.com/earGPEedvW — CTV News (@CTVNews) November 6, 2020

Bee Me

Biden Campaign Reveals His Dying Wish Is To Be Elected President https://t.co/q7HepBcufi — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

He did have a lot of fun doing this show.

I’m bought and paid for by Big Flavored Water.

___

