https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/11/06/the-newly-announced-100000-provisional-ballots-yet-to-be-counted-in-pennsylvania-put-that-state-back-up-for-grabs-n276250
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrats Don’t Hate McConnell; Democrats Hate the Separation of Powers
September 20, 2020
Now We Know Why Obama Picked Biden
October 24, 2020
FACT CHECK: Are There More Than 633,000 Homeless People And 13.9 Million Vacant Homes In The US?
December 24, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy