“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin accused the nearly 70 million Americans who voted for President Trump of acting selfishly, calling their decision “despicable” and “un-American.”

Hostin said Thursday on the ABC show that Trump “has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of over 250,000 American deaths — yet 50% of America saw all of that and looked the other way.”

“That is really disheartening,” she said, the Washington Examiner reported.

“I’m not going to say that 50% of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic, but I will say that that tells me that they will look the other way to that kind of behavior, to the plight of their fellow Americans, if personally they feel that they are doing OK and that they will do better under that type of presidency,” she said.

That “is despicable,” she added. “It is un-American.”

Another co-host of “The View,” Sara Haines, challenged Hostin’s condemnation of nearly half the electorate, saying Trump voters are “just as American as we are,” Fox News reported.

“Voting is a selfish thing,” Haines said. “We vote for what affects our day-to-day lives.”

Hostin shot back.

“The problem, Sara, though, is that our very democracy is founded on the notion of a collective spirit,” she said. “We the people, for the people, by the people. And unless you have that collective social contract, our democracy fails.”

Hostin said that by supporting Trump, half the country is “looking the other way at the plight of 50% or more of the country,” mentioning the LGBTQ community, blacks, immigrants and victims of the coronavirus.

