“The View’s” Sunny Hostin declared that Americans who voted for President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election are “selfish.”

What are the details?

During a heated segment, Hostin blasted Trump voters for supporting the president.

“For the past four years, this president has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist, and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of over 250,000 American deaths,” Hostin said. “Yet 50% of America saw all of that and looked the other way to their brothers and sisters and said, ‘I’m going to vote for him anyway.’ And that is really disheartening.”

Hostin insisted that one thing was clear to her: “For me, that means you are selfish.”

“I’m not going to say that 50% of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic, but I will say that tells me that they will look the other way to that kind of behavior, to the plight of their fellow Americans if personally they feel that they are doing OK and that they will do better under that type of presidency, and that, I think, is despicable,” she unloaded. “It is un-American.”

Co-host Sara Haines appeared to attempt to steer the conversation back to more of a middle ground and argued that voting itself “is a selfish thing.”

“We vote for what affects our day-to-day lives,” she reasoned, pointing to voters in 2016 who previously supported former President Barack Obama, but went on to vote for President Donald Trump. “That’s their choice. That’s their vote, and they’re just as American as we are, they have a different viewpoint. That was the part that really shocked me on election night is how different it was.”

Hostin was not to be deterred from her leftist talking points.

She responded, “The problem, Sara, though, is that our very democracy is founded on the notion of a collective spirit. ‘We the people,’ right? We the people, for the people, by the people, and unless you have that collective social contract, our democracy fails.”

Hostin argued that such selfishness impacts fellow voters, and seemed to indicate that democracy will fail over differing viewpoints.

“[W]hen you see 50% of the country just looking the other way at the plight of 50% or more of the country, at the plight of the LGBTQ community, at the plight of African Americans, at the plight of immigrants — their children are being torn from them at the border — at the plight of people that are losing their spouses, their children, their brothers, their sisters from a deadly virus because the president could not control it — because he lied to us — when you see that, and you still continue to vote for yourself, democracy fails.”

What else?

Later during the show, she insisted that the election uncovered the “true character” of many Americans.

“I’m not saying that if you voted for Trump that you are a racist, that you are a homophobe, that you are a sexist, that you are against transgender rights,” she countered. “But what I will say, if you voted for Trump, you then did look the other way at the fact that he is not allowing our transgender brothers and sisters from serving in the military, that he has called people from African countries that those people are from s**thole countries, that he has slandered women, that he has done all of these terrible, terrible things.”

She concluded, “If you voted for him, then all of those things are OK with you because of your own personal circumstances.”







