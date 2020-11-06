https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/06/there-you-have-it-the-lincoln-project-just-made-it-official-that-it-was-never-about-trump-video/

Good news, everyone! The presidential election may be just about over, but the Lincoln Project is staying in the fight:

We’re staying in the fight: to defeat Trumpism we must also defeat David Perdue. Let’s elect Jon Ossoff. pic.twitter.com/p7IAPaCaZY — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 6, 2020

Donald Trump and his supporters aren’t real conservatives so we Principled Conservatives™ need to teach him a lesson by getting a progressive Democrat elected.

GP *whispers* you’re liberal democrats not republicans https://t.co/21DhYcPO6z — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 6, 2020

It was never about Trump https://t.co/G75DHirFOi — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 6, 2020

Of course it wasn’t. It was only ever about fleecing gullible libs and faux-conservative Never-Trumpers. And it worked.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/NuUv5HTzZK — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 6, 2020

lol these dudes still looking for cash https://t.co/xD3KabRdvm — Kaiju (@kaijubushi) November 6, 2020

Rick Wilson needs a new cooler. Those things are hella expensive, especially when they need to be customized.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

