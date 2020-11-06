https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/06/there-you-have-it-the-lincoln-project-just-made-it-official-that-it-was-never-about-trump-video/

Good news, everyone! The presidential election may be just about over, but the Lincoln Project is staying in the fight:

Donald Trump and his supporters aren’t real conservatives so we Principled Conservatives™ need to teach him a lesson by getting a progressive Democrat elected.

Of course it wasn’t. It was only ever about fleecing gullible libs and faux-conservative Never-Trumpers. And it worked.

Rick Wilson needs a new cooler. Those things are hella expensive, especially when they need to be customized.

