President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Friday argued the election was not over, despite former Vice President Joe Biden emerging with leads in key states.

“This election is not over,” Trump 2020 campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in a statement. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

Biden began Friday morning with a lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, two states critical to Trump’s path for victory. Biden is also leading in Nevada and Arizona.

“Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected,” the campaign continued.

The campaign outlined the current state of play in important states.

Georgia: “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”

Pennsylvania: “There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law.”

Nevada: “In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots.”

Arizona: “Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press.

