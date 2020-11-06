https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/interesting-internet-sleuths-using-michigan-govt-website-check-dead-voters-state-shut-website/

At least 847 dead people tried to vote in Michigan’s August 2020 Primary.

Over 10,000 votes were rejected.

On Tuesday there were at least four voters in Michigan who were born before 1902.

In fact these voters are older than the oldest human alive today.

The oldest person alive today was born in 1903 so they have her beat.

All 4 of these people are older than the oldest person on the face of the earth. And they voted this cycle. Absentee.

Here are their names.

Here was the list…

One of the families was contacted and the ballot was tossed.

By Benjamin Wetmore

At least seven Michigan voters were sent live absentee ballots whose voter registration records their birth year as prior to 1902. As of Monday, five were recorded as having been returned and counted. The oldest recorded living person is currently 117 years old, meaning that the seven who were sent live ballots either constitute the oldest seven people on the planet who are currently living without the honor, or these are cases where ballots are being requested and cast in the name of people who have passed away, or the state voter file is either not properly removing people who have passed away or recording the birth year incorrect which would cause problems if a voter wanted to vote in-person. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Democrat, was criticized earlier this year when she was repeatedly sending out ballot applications to people who were clearly deceased. This led many Republicans to accuse Democrats of planning to cheat the election results by putting more voters in the mail. One mail vendor, who requested to be anonymous because he regularly interacts with the Secretary of State, said that it appears that Benson reverted the work that a prior Republican Secretary of State had done to clean up the voter rolls. Former Republican Secretary of State Ruth Johnson worked to remove dead people from the voter rolls. William Bradley, registered as having born in 1902, last updated his voter registration in 2002, and cast his first ballot in 2020. His son, also named William Bradley and lives at that address, reached by phone he says that he was sent a ballot for both himself and his deceased father but that he threw the other ballot away. “My father passed away in 1984, and I was born in 1959, I voted absentee but I’m quite sure I threw the other ballot away. I am William T. Bradley and my father didn’t have a middle initial.” According to the Social Security Administration, William Bradley indeed died in June 1984, but according to the Michigan Secretary of State two applications for voting by mail were received for William Bradley at that address, but only one live ballot was sent and received.

Since Tuesday several internet sleuths were using a Michigan government website to check for dead Democrat voters.

4chan users came up with a list of names from a Michigan government website.

Since Tuesday the Michigan government shut down the website.

You cannot access it.

This is the MI voter index site- but I’ve been trying to access it and it looks like they’ve taken it down.

mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index

