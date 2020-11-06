https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/06/this-is-what-real-heroism-looks-like-mother-jones-journo-and-msnbc-analyst-david-corn-has-officially-come-out-of-mourning-photo/

Thank the Lord.

After nearly four years under Orange Man’s crushing reign, it’s finally safe to be a journalist again.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza can wear his hoodie without fear of retribution:

And, at long last, Mother Jones’ David Corn can bust out his flesh-colored tie:

This is how we know it’s going to be OK. This is how we know everything’s going to be OK.

Haven’t we all?

Well, it’s normal for journalists.

Ha!

