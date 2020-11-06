https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/06/this-is-what-real-heroism-looks-like-mother-jones-journo-and-msnbc-analyst-david-corn-has-officially-come-out-of-mourning-photo/
Thank the Lord.
After nearly four years under Orange Man’s crushing reign, it’s finally safe to be a journalist again.
CNN’s Chris Cillizza can wear his hoodie without fear of retribution:
Now more than ever pic.twitter.com/irmIszuHDi
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 6, 2020
And, at long last, Mother Jones’ David Corn can bust out his flesh-colored tie:
When Trump was elected, I decided I’d only wear black ties. It was a personal and private act of mourning. I didn’t say anything about it. And almost no one noticed over these past four years.
Today…. pic.twitter.com/dlWrq6lDNs
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 6, 2020
This is how we know it’s going to be OK. This is how we know everything’s going to be OK.
Folks … this is what real heroism looks like https://t.co/FBZzwM4R78
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 6, 2020
Stunning & brave https://t.co/heC60Ea3gU
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 6, 2020
I really need you all to get down on your knees and acknowledge the sacrifice this man has made for us. Brighter days are ahead now guise! https://t.co/RXJ8QpkKGh
— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 6, 2020
I hear ya brother. I’ve been wearing the same underpants since a CFPB restructuring bill got stuck in committee 2 years ago.
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2020
Haven’t we all?
When you’re having a normal one on Twitter https://t.co/2Kh78ENNvx
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 6, 2020
Well, it’s normal for journalists.
✍🏼nominated✍🏼for✍🏼the✍🏼List✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/yFmD6TUHOE
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 6, 2020
Siraj: *cranks the call of The List up to 11*
[🔈✍️ 11 ✍️🔈] pic.twitter.com/mtzvGchU6D
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 6, 2020
Ha!
that’s a woof. https://t.co/tuE9nPcdzh
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 6, 2020
These people are f***ing out of their minds. Hardly any well-adjusted. https://t.co/N5haNwx92O
— Amanda (@AmandaPresto) November 6, 2020
“Almost No One Noticed” an autobiography by David Corn
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) November 6, 2020