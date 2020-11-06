https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/unidentified-plane-flew-california-air-force-wont-admit-exists/

(POPULAR MECHANICS) A photo of what could very well be the Air Force’s shadowy RQ-180 spy drone recently appeared—and disappeared—from Instagram.

The image (above) depicts a flying wing-shaped aircraft leaving a contrail in its wake. An observer reportedly took the photo while the aircraft was over the Military Operating Area at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

According to Aviation Week & Space Technology, the aircraft “was flying in a racetrack pattern at an estimated altitude of 20,000 [feet].”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

