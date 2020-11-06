https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-video-is-going-viral-but-its-not-voter-fraud/

I can tell you exactly what this is, because I’ve done it. This is a ballot that can’t be read by the machine, so someone reads the votes to a second person who records them on a new ballot. It’s done in pairs so there is no fraud. This is how they correct ballots that can’t be read electronically. They are both under oath, one is reading the other is marking. They have to say it out loud to allow monitors to verify.

These two video are also NOT fraud. They show the same thing as the video above.

Sure looks like people are filling out ballots! This is in Pennsylvania!!! pic.twitter.com/ca5i357M6F — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 6, 2020