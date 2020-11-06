https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-americans-deserve-full-transparency-legal-ballots-must-be-counted

After the Decision Desk HQ projected Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden the winner for the 2020 presidential election, President Trump released a statement pledging to ensure that Americans are allowed full transparency.

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election,” the statement said. “This is about the integrity of our entire election process.”

The statement went on to assert that all “legal ballots” should be counted while all “illegal ballots” should be discarded.

“From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we’ve met resistance for this basic principle by Democrats at every turn,” it continued. “We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

President Trump had previously maintained that he won the election, alleging that his opponent overtook his lead in key battleground states illegitimately.

“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations.”

“We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law,” Morgan continued. “In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

Speaking at the White House on Thursday evening, Trump said, “In Pennsylvania, Democrats have gone to the State Supreme Court to try and ban our election observers, and very strongly.”

“Now, we won the case, but they’re going forward. They don’t want anybody in there. They don’t want anybody watching them as they count the ballots, and I can’t imagine why. There’s absolutely no legitimate reason why they would not want to have people watching this process, because if it’s straight, they would be, they should be proud of it. Instead, they’re trying, obviously, to commit fraud. There’s no question about that,” the president said.

Democrats and even members of the GOP maintain that the evidence of widespread voter fraud is scant. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), told the Associated Press on Friday that the president’s comments are “very disturbing.”

“There’s simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud,” Toomey said.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

