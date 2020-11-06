https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-campaign-responds-to-outfit-that-called-pennsylvania-and-election-for-biden

Decision Desk HQ called the Pennsylvania race for former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday at 8:50 a.m. ET. And with that, they declared Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

But the Trump campaign had a quick response: Not so fast; this thing’s not over yet.

What happened?

Decision Desk HQ tweeted Friday morning, “Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.”

“Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America,” the outfit continued. “Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST”

So far, Decision Desk is the only outlet to call Pennsylvania one way or the other. Everyone from Fox News to CNN and the New York Times still considers the Keystone State to be too close to call.

Naturally, the Trump campaign shot back a response quickly, attempting to quash any claims that the race is over.

“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” Trump 2020 campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in a statement.

“Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail,” he added.

Georgia’s secretary of state announced Friday morning that the state would be going to a recount and that there are nearly 9,000 outstanding military ballots.

Morgan went on to note that there have been multiple accusations of voting irregularities in Pennsylvania and that those issues should preclude any declarations of a victor there.

“There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations,” Morgan said. “We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law.”

Then there are the alleged problems in Nevada, Morgan continued, saying, “In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots.”

And the Trump team is still optimistic when it comes to Arizona. Their team believes the president can still pull out a win there.

“Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press,” Morgan said. “Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

The latest batch of votes counted in Arizona did show Trump cutting into Biden’s lead. However, they might not be enough, considering that Trump needs 58% of remaining ballots to go his way. He garnered only 51% of the most recent batch.

