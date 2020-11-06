https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-count-the-legal-votes_3568580.html

President Trump in a press conference Thursday said efforts were necessary to protect the integrity of the election.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us…”

“I’ve already decisively won many critical states, including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few. We won these and many other victories despite historic election interference from big media, big money, and big tech.”

He questioned the validity of the vote counting process in the remaining states.

