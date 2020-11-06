https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-has-no-plans-to-concede-report

President Donald Trump has no plans to concede the 2020 presidential election any time soon, despite Democratic nominee Joe Biden taking the lead in two key states and needing just six electoral votes to win the White House, according to a new report.

A source identified as a “senior aide” told Fox News that “the president’s counselors have been giving him advice in both directions, with some telling Trump that a concession is the correct thing to do, and others pushing him to continue to fight to ensure the vote was correct and legitimate.”

“The source told Fox News that the president is ‘simply skeptical.’ ‘He warned about this for months,’ the aide said. ‘The media didn’t take it seriously, and now, here we are with the scenario.’ The aide said, though, that the president ‘may ultimately concede.’”

“He’s just not there yet,” the aide told Fox.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign declared that “this election is not over.”

“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations.”

We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law,” Morgan said. in a statement. “In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

With five states — Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Alaska — not yet called, Biden leads in the Electoral College vote 264-214. The 77-year-old former vice president needs just Nevada’s six electoral votes, or any other state, to get to the needed 270.

Trump needs every state but Alaska to get to the magic number.

While Trump at first enjoyed hefty leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia, they evaporated on Friday morning. Biden topped Trump by nearly 6,000 votes in Pennsylvania (with 98% of the voted in) and fewer than 1,000 in Georgia (where 99% of the vote has been counted), The Associated Press reported.

Georgia voting manager Gabriel Sherman said Friday that the state has at least 8,197 ballots still outstanding. Fivethirtyeight.com, an election analysis site, said “this would include at least 4,800 ballots from Gwinnett County. Gwinnett, like other metro Atlanta counties, has trended in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden since ballots began to be counted,” CBS News reported.

If Biden were to win both of those states, he’d reach 300 electoral votes, nearly the total Trump pulled in 2016, when he defeated Hillary Clinton 304-227.

