https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524798-trump-has-not-prepared-a-concession-speech-report

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE has not prepared a concession speech despite vote counts that show him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE in key battleground states, CNN reported Friday.

The cable news network, citing people familiar with the matter, also reported that the president has told allies in recent days that he has no intention of conceding the election.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has been ramping up his attacks on the election results ever since Tuesday, with calls for vote counts to stop in states where Biden is extending his lead. The Trump campaign has subsequently mounted legal challenges in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

The lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia were both thrown out Thursday.

On Friday morning, Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan issued a statement saying, “This election is not over.”

“Once the election is final, President Trump will be reelected,” he added.

The president has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots are fraudulently costing him reelection. In remarks from the White House on Thursday, he insisted he won the election with “legal votes” and that the election was being stolen, but provided no evidence.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly,” Trump told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those close to the president have only bolstered his point of view, including his adult sons — Donald Trump Jr. Don John TrumpTrump’s company paid at least .5M by federal government: report Latest ‘Borat’ footage appears to show star at the White House, meeting Trump Jr. Trump Jr. returning to campaign trail after quarantining MORE and Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpSenate Republicans sit quietly as Trump challenges vote counts Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for ‘lack of action’ Civil Rights group, watchdog formally request Twitter suspend Trump’s account over disinformation MORE — who both called out the lack of support from GOP lawmakers.

During a visit to his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., on Election Day, President Trump indicated it would be tough for him to accept possibly losing the election.

“I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” Trump said Tuesday. “Hopefully we’ll be only doing one of those two. Winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me it’s not.”

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in statement Friday: “As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

Biden took the lead over Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia early Friday morning, moving the Democratic nominee closer to the presidency. A Biden win in Pennsylvania would secure the electoral votes needed to make him the 46th president of the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

