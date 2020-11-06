https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/524794-trump-supporters-pray-outside-of-clark-county-election-department-in

Supporters of President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE knelt and prayed outside the Clark County Election Department Thursday in Nevada while vote counts continued overnight.

“We give our hearts to you in the name of Jesus,” a woman can be heard saying, praying to God and hoping Trump can pull off a victory in the Silver State, ABC News reported.

Supporters of Pres. Trump knelt in prayer outside the Clark County Election Department in Nevada as votes continue to be tallied nationwide. https://t.co/mScbeAXG99 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Zl8SFgqbWj — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2020

Other demonstrators knelt outside the election building, wearing garb and hats supporting the president and speaking individual prayers, hoping the president can close the gap in a tight race.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE currently maintains a narrow lead over Trump in Nevada, with 604,251 (49.4 percent) votes in the former vice president’s favor and 592,813 (48.5 percent) for the incumbent, The Associated Press reported.

According to the Nevada secretary of state, there are 190,000 ballots left to be counted. Nearly 90 percent are from Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, The Washington Post reported.

Biden currently maintains a nearly 65,000 vote lead in Clark County, marking a difficult path for Trump to top the former vice president’s majority support.

The Trump campaign released a statement Friday, alleging there “appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots” in Nevada, though provided no evidence.

A criminal complaint was filed by the Nevada Republican Party Thursday, alleging the state had 3,602 cases of voter fraud.

