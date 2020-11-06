https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-team-denounces-pennsylvania-vote-count-process_3568536.html

Trump campaign officials said the Philadelphia sheriff refused to enforce a judge’s order about the ballot counting process.

The order compels election officials to allow Republican observers to monitor the ballot count.

Commonwealth Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon, a Democrat, ordered that effective immediately “all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process” and observe “all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet.”

Outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday afternoon, Trump campaign associate Pam Bondi told reporters that the election officials inside had moved the barricade within 6 feet of the counting area. But they had also moved all of the counting machines to the back of the building where they could not be seen, defying the court order.

From NTD News

