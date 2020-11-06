https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2020/11/05/latest-maricopa-drop-is-looking-good-for-trump-n2579580

Maricopa County, Arizona, released a new batch of votes Thursday evening that favored President Trump.

Of the 75,314 votes in this drop, 57.13 went to President Trump while 42.09 went to Joe Biden.

The overall margin for Biden is now 46,257 and there are approximately 316,000 ballots left to count across the state.

“Huge news in Arizona, as @realDonaldTrump slashes Biden’s lead here by over 10K votes, and cutting it over 22K for the day,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said on Twitter. “As we’ve said, we needed to continue getting 57% from outstanding Maricopa ballots (we’ll do even better in other counties), so we’re on track for a win.”

