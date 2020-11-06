https://www.oann.com/u-s-urges-who-chief-to-invite-taiwan-to-assembly/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-urges-who-chief-to-invite-taiwan-to-assembly

November 6, 2020

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.S. mission in Geneva on Friday issued a statement urging World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to take part in a major meeting the body is hosting next week.

The virtual meeting of 194 member states is set to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and related health issues.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

