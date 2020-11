https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/update-corrupted-software-stole-6000-votes-trump-michigan-county-shut-two-hours-red-counties-georgia-election-day/

A so-called computer ‘glitch’ fix in one of Michigan’s counties has led to 6,000 votes switching from Joe Biden to President Trump. The Head of the Republican Party has asked for an additional 47 counties be recounted after the fix since these 47 counties also use the same Dominion software.

A so-called computer glitch has been uncovered in Michigan today and it resulted in swapping 6,000 votes from Joe Biden to President Trump.

UPDATE: Michigan’s #AntrimCounty flipped to a win for #DonaldTrump after an election-software glitch was fixed today. Revised totals now show that Trump won by an estimated 2,500 votes. Michigan’s GOP Chairwoman, Laura Cox is calling for 47 other counties in Michigan to… — Scriberr News (@ScriberrNews) November 6, 2020

Dominion Software is used in 47 US states including ALL OF THE BATTLEGROUND STATES.

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Keep the Faith – President Trump Will Win The Election Based on the Constitution Per Retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer

The Dominion software “glitch” ONLY took votes from President Trump and Republicans.

Dominion is used in 30 different states.

Dominion is used in EVERY SWING STATE!

☑️Nevada

☑️Arizona

☑️Minnesota

☑️Michigan

☑️Wisconsin

☑️Georgia

☑️Pennsylvania

Via Kyle Becker reported:

The election software system in Michigan that switched 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden is called “Dominion.” It is used in 30 states including: ☑️Nevada

☑️Arizona

☑️Minnesota

☑️Michigan

☑️Wisconsin

☑️Georgia

☑️Pennsylvania Every single major swing state. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. pic.twitter.com/R6s2RnVmEF — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

Now this…

On Tuesday two counties in Georgia shut down for two hours on election day.

The two counties use Dominion software.

Via Politico:

A technology glitch that halted voting in two Georgia counties on Tuesday morning was caused by a vendor uploading an update to their election machines the night before, a county election supervisor said. Voters were unable to cast machine ballots for a couple of hours in Morgan and Spalding counties after the electronic devices crashed, state officials said. In response to the delays, Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams extended voting until 11 p.m. The counties use voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems and electronic poll books — used to sign in voters — made by KnowInk.

The two counties are Trump counties.

Morgan County results 2020:

Spalding County results 2020:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook