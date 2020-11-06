https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-usps-inspector-general-has-contacted-project-veritas/

UPDATE — USPS Inspector General has contacted Project Veritas

Backdating Ballots

“They’re aware of this, it falls under their jurisdiction, they’re assessing whether to investigate.”

A Postal Service employee from Michigan has reportedly turned whistleblower, telling Project Veritas that his supervisor instructed mail carriers to collect and segregate new ballot envelopes received after the election cutoff — so that they could be fraudulently back-dated with a Nov. 3 postmark.

Whistleblower: “We were told to collect any ballots that we find in mailboxes, collection boxes, et cetera, for outgoing mail, at the end of the day, we are supposed to separate them from the standard letter mail, so they can hand-stamp them with yesterday’s date—and put them through the Express Mail system—to get wherever they need to go,” said the whistleblower, adding “For clarification, today is the fourth of November.”

James O’Keefe: “Hand-stamp them with Nov. 3’s date?”

Whistleblower: “Yes

Here’s the video from yesterday:

Michigan USPS Whistleblower Details Directive To Back-Date Mail-In Ballots, Nov 3