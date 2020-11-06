https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-supreme-court-orders-pennsylvania-to-segregate-late-arriving-ballots_3569001.html

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued a temporary order late Friday requiring Pennsylvania to segregate ballots that arrived after Election Day.

The order (pdf) stipulates that all county boards of elections are to comply with the requirement that “all ballots received by mail after 8:00 p.m. on November 3 be segregated and kept ‘in a secure, safe and sealed container separate from other voted ballots,” and that “all such ballots, if counted, be counted separately.”

“I am immediately referring this application to the Conference and direct that any response be filed as soon as possible but in any event no later than 2 p.m. tomorrow, November 7, 2020,” read the order.

This story is developing, check back for updates.