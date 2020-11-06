https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/utah-attorney-general-claims-compromised-election-process-will-take-personal-leave-time-help-president-trump-fight-several-states/

Utah AG Sean Reyes

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on Friday morning announced his will take personal leave to help President Trump’s legal team fight in several states.

Sean Reyes just won reelection as Utah’s Attorney General but his first order of business is to help President Trump defeat the corrupt Marxist machine brazenly trying to steal the election.

“Despite months of predictions about a “blue wave,” @GOP kept the Senate & expanded seats in the House. Biden & his allies know @POTUS will win if only verified, #legal votes are counted. We are making sure that happens but looks like courts may have to decide that. #RuleOfLaw” – Reyes tweeted.

“On personal leave time to help prepare and support litigation in several states dealing with compromised election process.

The Democrats are openly and brazenly trying to steal the election by ‘finding’ millions of ballots for Joe Biden after Election Day.

The corrupt Democrat machine is trying to steal Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and North Carolina through voter fraud and illegal ballot harvesting.

