Back in September Michele Hangley, the city attorney for Philadelphia, tweeted out that Democrats need a landslide to win in 2020.

Yesterday this same Philadelphia attorney blocked Pam Bondi and GOP attorneys from entering the voter counting center in Philadelphia.

WATCH: Michele Hangley refuse to grant President Trump’s lawyers like @PamBondi access: pic.twitter.com/4x14f7rZSN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 5, 2020

Trump won Pennsylvania in a landslide.

Democrats had to come from a 700,000 vote deficit in the state to take the lead.

It took them three days of private vote counting but they finally did it!

Joe Biden now leads President Trump by 9,000 votes in Pennsylvania.

America is now officially Venezuela.

