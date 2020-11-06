https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/vladimir-putin-68-set-resign-early-next-year/

(NEW YORK POST) Vladimir Putin is planning to step down next year as speculation swirls in Russia that the longtime president may have Parkinson’s disease, a report said Thursday.

Moscow political scientist Valery Solovei told the Sun that the Russian strongman’s 37-year-old girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, and his two daughters are pushing him to leave office.

“There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January,” Solovei told the news outlet.

