“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had a meltdown on air Thursday evening following President Donald J. Trump’s speech, accusing him of making “nonsensical” claims about voter fraud and trying to “kill democracy.”

While the comedian said that he expected election chaos from Trump, he claimed he didn’t know that “it would hurt so much.”

“I didn’t expect this to break my heart,” Colbert said. “For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right from the briefing room in the White House, our house, not his, that is devastating.”







The late-night entertainer, whose show in the last four years has revolved around criticizing Trump and peddling “resistance” humor, slammed the president for his behavior during the undecided election, saying that the Trump administration will most certainly leave “a stain” on the White House.

“We’re not going to show you a second of what that sad frightened fraud said tonight because it’s poison and I like you,” Colbert said. “He can suck silence. He can also suck my frosted yum nut.”

Colbert, “dressed for a funeral,” also lashed out against Republicans telling them to choose between “fascism” in the form of Trump and democracy, and called for them to reject another Trump presidency.

“You only survived this up ’til now because a lot of voters didn’t want to believe everything that was obvious to so many of us: that Donald Trump is a fascist,” he said. “When it comes to democracy versus fascism, I’m sorry, there are not fine people on both sides. So you need to choose Donald Trump or the American people.”

The comedian even criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not condemning the president’s legal fight to win the election and cited Fox News and The Associated Press’s decisions to call Arizona for Biden saying that the race is over.

“For evil to succeed, all that is necessary is for good men doing nothing,” Colbert said. “Say something right now Republicans, not later. It’s in your best interest.”

He launched into his scripted monologue shortly after his meltdown, but not before leaving Trump with a suggestion.

“Get a new act,” Colbert said.

Despite Colbert’s concern that Trump needs to change his narrative, some have pointed out that late-night entertainers in Hollywood such as Colbert might be strapped for content after the election, forced to completely “reinvent” their schticks beyond its reliance on making fun of one politician and his party.

