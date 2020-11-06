https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-live-pennsylvania-senate-majority-leader-delivers-remarks-concerns-election-irregularities/

Jake Corman

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-34) will be delivering remarks on his concerns about election irregularities taking place in The Keystone State today at 1:30 PM EST.

PA Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and House Speaker Bryan Cutler will hold a remote news conference to discuss the process of certifying legal votes in Pennsylvania and preserving the integrity of results.

TRENDING: GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER! President Trump JUST SMASHED Barack Obama’s All-Time Record for Most Votes in a Presidential Election!

Recall, Jake Corman called for the resignation of Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Wednesday.

Jake Corman said under Pennsylvania law, the ballots must be in by 8 PM on election night in order to be counted.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court circumvented the state legislature and created a law out of thin air allowing the state to count ballots for three days after Election Day with no postmarks and no signature matches.

WATCH LIVE on Periscope:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...