Jake Corman

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-34) will be delivering remarks on his concerns about election irregularities taking place in The Keystone State today at 1:30 PM EST.

PA Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and House Speaker Bryan Cutler will hold a remote news conference to discuss the process of certifying legal votes in Pennsylvania and preserving the integrity of results.

LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. #PASenate Majority Leader @JakeCorman & House Speaker Bryan Cutler hold a remote news conference to discuss the process of certifying legal votes in Pennsylvania and preserving the integrity of results. Streamed here and @ https://t.co/zAbhab5wbs. #2020Election pic.twitter.com/cbi2p3fRLH — PA Senate GOP (@PASenateGOP) November 6, 2020

Recall, Jake Corman called for the resignation of Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Wednesday.

“To have this kind of stuff going on at the 11th hour is unconscionable. So we have a totally lack of faith in her ability to do her job and to do it fairly.” – #PASenate Majority Leader @JakeCorman calling for the resignation of PA Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. — PA Senate GOP (@PASenateGOP) November 4, 2020

Jake Corman said under Pennsylvania law, the ballots must be in by 8 PM on election night in order to be counted.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court circumvented the state legislature and created a law out of thin air allowing the state to count ballots for three days after Election Day with no postmarks and no signature matches.

WATCH LIVE on Periscope:

PA Senate Majority Leader Corman & House Speaker Butler Discuss Ensuring Election Integrity https://t.co/CAq6dIHE2a — PA Senate GOP (@PASenateGOP) November 6, 2020

