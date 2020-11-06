https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-nancy-pelosi-calls-president-donald-trump-domestic-enemy-refers-biden-president-elect/

Nancy Pelosi just gave an unhinged and rambling press conference in which she called President Donald Trump a domestic enemy and referred to Joe Biden as the “president-elect.”

The House Speaker attacked President Trump for post-election “mischief” as he fights for only legal votes to be counted.

JUST IN: Speaker Pelosi slams Trump for post-election “mischief”: “Our enemies foreign and domestic are making assault on our elections. Well, we have one domestic.” pic.twitter.com/jQFomLGdos — The Hill (@thehill) November 6, 2020

TRENDING: GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER! President Trump JUST SMASHED Barack Obama’s All-Time Record for Most Votes in a Presidential Election!

“Our enemies foreign and domestic are making assault on our elections. Well, we have one domestic,” Pelosi said.

#BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi declares that Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House: “Pretty soon the hyphen will be gone from Vice President to President-elect Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/APNeNg0rU2 — The Hill (@thehill) November 6, 2020

The Georgia Secretary of State has just announced a recount and the Trump campaign has launched lawsuits in several contested states.

The election is far from over.

