President Donald Trump’s Director of Election Day Operations shared an alarming video on Friday of Philadelphia “volunteers” handling absentee ballots in the basement of the counting center.

When confronted about their bizarre actions, the woman claimed that she is “just a volunteer” and does not know the name of her supervisor.

In Philly suburbs “volunteers” are handling absentee ballots in the basement lunchroom of the counting center. The “election supervisor” LEFT! They don’t know his name? Are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/kEeesnbze5 — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 6, 2020

The woman refused to explain what they were doing in the basement with the ballots or why their supervisor was not present.

Trump’s campaign has sued Philadelphia County’s Board of Elections after election officials were “intentionally refusing to allow any representatives and poll watchers for President Trump and the Republican Party.” The campaign is also challenging a ruling in Pennsylvania that would allow votes received up to three days after the election to be counted.

