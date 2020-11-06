https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wayne-root-wants-instant-democrat-millionaireand-get-full-immunity/

Wayne Root

By Wayne Allyn Root

Mr. President, there’s only one way to win this now. You need proof. Hard evidence. And witnesses who participated in the robbery.

You need to create a new reality show, “Who Wants to Be an Instant Democrat Millionaire…and Get Full Immunity?”

That’s one hell of a reality show title. That offer will be a game changer. That offer will change America’s future. That offer will save capitalism. That offer will save the Silent Majority and the great American middle class.

I’ll explain the details of that offer in a moment. But first…

Back three weeks ago, I made an interesting prediction on my national radio show, and also made it in writing on my social media pages. I predicted President Trump would win a huge electoral victory on Election Night; Democrats would try to steal it away from him; we’d spend many weeks or months in court; eventually wind up at the Supreme Court; suffer mass unrest and riots during one of the most tough, divisive periods in America’s history; and then finally Trump would win the Presidency with a Supreme Court ruling, led by our newest hero and champion of conservatism, Amy Coney Barrett.

Let’s look at the first part of my prediction. Trump did win an Election Night electoral landslide. Before Democrats stole it away with massive fraud in key states, in the middle of the night, with no GOP witnesses allowed in the room. Trump won Florida, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and the entire Midwest- Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa. What more do you want from the guy? Isn’t that an electoral landslide? How can any Republican lose with that hand?

Plus, Trump received about 70 million votes. That’s the most in history. Trump added a remarkable 6 million new votes since his victory in 2016. What more can a man do?

But he was never going to win. Not with 80 million votes, not with 90 million, not with 100 million. You name the number. It was never going to matter. Not with Democrat voter fraud, ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots and deadlines allowed well past Election Day. Trump and the GOP never had a chance. Not if you play it straight and the other guys are crooked.

Remember the movie “Casino?” The mafia was alone in the “count rooms” of casinos. It’s no shocker the IRS got paid very little. The mafia was the only ones allowed in the room. Everyone else got screwed.

This is the political version of casino count rooms. Except these are “vote count rooms.” And the Democrat Crime Family is the only one allowed in the room. And they can make up any number of votes they want, with no one watching.

Just like the mafia, they do all their best work in the dark, in the middle of the night, when honest people are sleeping. They steal entire states. Now they’ve stolen an entire country.

Back to my solution. We can still win. But there’s only one way for President Trump to beat them. It’s all about the Benjamins. It’s all about greed. It’s all about the carrot versus the stick. There’s no other way to win at the Supreme Court except to bring hard evidence that the election was stolen by Democrats.

The only way to get that is to bring witnesses to testify, who participated in the scam and know explicit details.

President Trump must offer $1 million each to the first 100 Democrat participants in the stealing of the election who come forward. We’ll create 100 instant Democrat millionaires for hard evidence, photos, videos and testimony that leads to a Supreme Court decision overturning this election.

Along with $1 million to each of 100 witnesses, they each also receive full DOJ immunity. But if you don’t come forward first, everyone else who participated is going to prison for life. Because the stealing of a presidency is treason.

Keep in mind, $100 million is “chump change” to GOP billionaire donors. There’s that much in loose change on any given Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago. Michael Bloomberg spent $100 million just to try to win Florida. What’s $100 million for a group of GOP billionaire donors to ante up, in order to save America, American Exceptionalism and capitalism?

Get Sheldon Adelson on speed dial.

Mr. President, do it now. This minute. Offer a reward so big it gets the media’s attention and everyone’s imagination. $100 million is good. Perhaps a quarter billion is even better. The rats always desert sinking ships. The Demo-rats will come out of the woodwork to become instant millionaires. Plus, full DOJ immunity, to testify where the bodies are buried.

Get busy Mr. President. The clock is ticking. Time is short. You can’t win at the Supremes unless you have hard evidence and testimony from the participants in the scam to steal the presidency.

Make the announcement. Scream it from the highest mountain. “Who Wants to Be an Instant Democrat Millionaire? And Get Full Immunity.” Or go to prison for life.

That’s an offer no one can refuse.

