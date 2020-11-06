https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/06/what-virus-pro-biden-crowd-dances-in-philly-street-as-media-social-distance-scolds-enjoy-a-vacation/

The presidential election results remain contested in several states, but Democrats are nonetheless celebrating, as evidenced by this scene in Philadelphia:

Paging the usual media scolds!

And no reporter will dare to do that. They’ll reserve that criticism for any gatherings involving Trump supporters.

The media “potential superspreader”-spotters are predictably nowhere to be found.

Yep. Dems and the media (pardon the redundancy) obviously wanted everybody to believe that only Republican-related events spread the virus, because SCIENCE.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...