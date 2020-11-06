https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/06/what-virus-pro-biden-crowd-dances-in-philly-street-as-media-social-distance-scolds-enjoy-a-vacation/

The presidential election results remain contested in several states, but Democrats are nonetheless celebrating, as evidenced by this scene in Philadelphia:

lmao Philly is now dancing to the Trump 2020 campaign theme song YMCA pic.twitter.com/QRSf21eb2c — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 6, 2020

Paging the usual media scolds!

Suddenly, all concerns about COVID-19 have been thrown out the window and I haven’t seen a single reporter refer to this as a superspreader. https://t.co/o6wDtPb80K — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 6, 2020

And no reporter will dare to do that. They’ll reserve that criticism for any gatherings involving Trump supporters.

The good news: COVID is history https://t.co/QcnJKT2Y8w — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 6, 2020

Virus? What virus? https://t.co/hp6DRlMyXU — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 6, 2020

The media “potential superspreader”-spotters are predictably nowhere to be found.

Good to know Covid is over just like we all predicted. — Burnertw!tter (@TterBurnertw) November 6, 2020

so what happened to covid. — ピーチ姫 (@punishedpeach) November 6, 2020

Wow, I guess Covid-19 really isn’t a big deal. — Chibi William Henry Harrison🥶Anka=Integrity (@TobytheBeagle1) November 6, 2020

Looks like DJT was right all those months ago, Covid really DID disappear “like magic” on Nov 4 — Ben Valentine (@val_ben68) November 6, 2020

Speaking of social distancing, I can’t remember the last time I saw a story about coronavirus https://t.co/NFt4ohmSDF — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 6, 2020

One of the many infuriating things about 2020 has been the finger-wagging and pearl-clutching over gatherings of people solely based on what they’re gathered over https://t.co/NFt4ohmSDF — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 6, 2020

Yep. Dems and the media (pardon the redundancy) obviously wanted everybody to believe that only Republican-related events spread the virus, because SCIENCE.

