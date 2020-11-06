https://www.dailywire.com/news/why-the-senate-fight-is-far-more-vital-to-the-republic

Soon, one of the wildest ride in the history of this nation will likely come to a close. But the real struggle for the true soul of the Republic, indeed the legacy bequeathed to us by the men of 1787 is before us.

The Georgia Senate races are going to a recount. Anyone who cares about this country — and I mean really cares — should be far more concerned about the Senate turning blue than a feckless houseplant seated at the Resolute Desk easily reined in by Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton, et. al.

What would losing control of every branch of the government look like? Well, here is the agenda of the party of Kamala Harris and her sidekick Joe.

1.) Pack the Supreme Court. This will forever turn the most independent body in government into nothing more than a super-legislature of lawmakers for life who will act as a rubber stamp to any left-wing laws or policies that come across its desk. The age of “judicial review” will be no more. And loose interpretation of the “living” Constitution could mean upholding laws that seek to restrict gun rights, religious freedom, and other bulwarks of that pesky Bill of Rights.

2) Grant amnesty and citizenship to realistically 20 million illegals within our borders. They will be almost all new Democrat voters. Forever tipping the balance in favor of one party.

3) Puerto Rico and D.C. could be granted statehood for one reason only: to give the Democrat Party four more Senate seats, again sealing one-party rule in the USA for the foreseeable future.

4) The Electoral College — the most crucial instrument to the decentralization of power — will be under attack. If we go one-man-one-vote, no Republican will ever win national office again and every state not in view of an ocean will be effectively reduced to mere flotsam and jetsam pushed about at the whim of the currents of the coastal elites.

5) Ending the Senate filibuster, which would further consolidate power in the ruling party.

If any, not even all, of these declared goals (or nod-and-wink goals) are achieved, you will not recognize this country. Anyone with a history book — a rarity in the US thanks to a criminally negligent public school system that has left 50% of Detroit’s adult males functionally illiterate — can see this is the path to banana republicanism. The great fear of the Framers, the “tyranny of the majority” will be upon us.

For those who are unconcerned about this state of affairs, or are so focused on the fortunes of team Trump to see what really matters, I ask you to show me one instance in history where one-party rule – other than the tiniest of nations – has not either led to a dystopian hellscape wherein a tiny batch of cloistered, wealthy and connected elites rule over vast swaths of marginalized and poor, or, conversely, an authoritarian structure does not rise to keep things running where civil liberties are a dim memory in favor of the trains being on time.

Either way, for all the Trump-haters, who ignorantly called the man who did more to try and decentralize power away from DC and back to the statehouse and town hall than any president in my lifetime, a ‘fascist,” just you wait. Try to imagine Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and whoever will be Biden’s handlers full power. You won’t need a history book to see what living under a one-party jackboot was like. You’ll be living it.

There’s a reason the “racist, anti-Hispanic” Trump got the majority of the Cuban vote. They’ve seen this movie before. If only the same could be said for the rest of the electorate.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

