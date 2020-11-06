https://cnsnews.com/article/national/terence-p-jeffrey/number-people-working-government-down-268000-october

(CNSNews.com) – The number of people working for government in the United States declined by 268,000 in October even as overall employment in nation increased, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly employment report.

The decline of government workers occurred as temporary Census workers were let go and employment dropped in government schools.

“Employment in government declined,” the BLS.

“In October, government employment fell by 268,000,” it said.

“A decrease of 138,000 in federal government was driven by a loss of 147,000 temporary 2020 Census workers,” said the BLS report. “Job losses also occurred in local government education and state government education (-98,000 and -61,000, respectively).”

Employment by government in the United States hit an all-time high in May 2010, when it rose from 22,569,000 to 22,996,000. 2010 was the last Census year.

In October of 2020, there were 21,529,000 people working for government in the United States. That included 13,692,000 working for local governments; 4,844,000 working for state governments; and 2,993,000 working for the federal government.

