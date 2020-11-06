https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2020/11/06/wsj-columnist-has-questions-about-wi-turnout-n2579488

Look, we know there’s a lot of funny business happening right now with these vote counts. We’re seeing vote dumps favoring Biden in Pennsylvania that would make the late Hugo Chavez blush. Right now, some folks are calling this thing for Biden in the Keystone State. If his lead holds, that’s the ball game, but votes are still being counted. The Trump team is filing legal challenges due to voter irregularities, but let’s focus on Wisconsin for a second. I’m sure you’re all wondering about the 89 percent turnout rate we saw in the state. It’s not feasible.

“The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is claiming a 71% state turnout. I’m not sure where it gets this, but that would make more sense, given even populous Milwaukee didn’t exceed 83% turnout, and Dane lower,” said The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel. 

“True, Wisconsin has same-day voter registration. But to be at 71%, WI would have yesterday needed 900k same-day registrations,” she added.

Now, she did review the numbers further and conceded that maybe it is possible, but people should continue to ask questions here. And given how close the state is thus far, the Trump team should go forward their plan for a recount. Why not? Unless there is something Democrats don’t want us to see. 

