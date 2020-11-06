https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/06/youll-go-blind-doing-that-cnns-chris-cillizza-pays-tribute-to-the-brave-men-and-women-we-need-now-more-than-ever-photo/

We’re entering a new era in American history. Can our bravest heroes rise to the occasion?

The answer, according to CNN’s Chris Cillizza, is a resounding “YES!”

Behold:

Nice hoodie, pal.

Solid analogy.

And they love themselves a lot.

Fact-check: true.

If only.

Teasing aside, Cillizza actually does accidentally make kind of a good point:

At least.

