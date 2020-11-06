https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/06/youll-go-blind-doing-that-cnns-chris-cillizza-pays-tribute-to-the-brave-men-and-women-we-need-now-more-than-ever-photo/

We’re entering a new era in American history. Can our bravest heroes rise to the occasion?

The answer, according to CNN’s Chris Cillizza, is a resounding “YES!”

Behold:

Now more than ever pic.twitter.com/irmIszuHDi — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 6, 2020

Nice hoodie, pal.

Next up: Can Kamala’s dancing cure COVID? https://t.co/0zm7YuLFTb — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 6, 2020

Now more than ever my ass needs hemorrhoids. https://t.co/vM7k2d8KoM — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 6, 2020

Solid analogy.

No one loves themselves more than television journalists.https://t.co/PrCJQgE6RK — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) November 6, 2020

And they love themselves a lot.

You’ll go blind doing that. https://t.co/6AJXEjfx15 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) November 6, 2020

Fact-check: true.

If only we had some. — 😐 (@PassItToAuston) November 6, 2020

If only.

Let me know when you find one. — 𝓢𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓼 𝓵𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓶 (@TheSuppressed86) November 6, 2020

Let us know when you find one. https://t.co/DuQLvqvllD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2020

If you find any, let us know. — Mark C, Dr of BBQ 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) November 6, 2020

Teasing aside, Cillizza actually does accidentally make kind of a good point:

He’s kind of right though. All the journalists are about to take a nap for the next 4 years. https://t.co/bqx4O55M1B — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 6, 2020

At least.

You say that as if you aren’t about to go on a 4-8 year vacation https://t.co/s28Bg3bFAu — Thanksgiving Stan 🦃 (@danielc4liberty) November 6, 2020

