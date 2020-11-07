https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/100000-provisional-ballots-may-swing-pennsylvania-election-back-trump-despite-massive-fraud-left/

Hat Tip Joe Arlinghaus

Not reported by Faux News and the fake news media.

Pennsylvania still has 100,000 provisional ballots to count.

The ballots are going three to one to President Trump.

President Trump could win Pennsylvania outright — AGAIN — despite the criminal activity of the Democrat party.

TRENDING: HUGE! Corrupted Software Used in Michigan County that Stole 6,000 Votes from Trump — Is Also Used in ALL SWING STATES — PA, GA, NV, MI, WI, AZ, MN!

Even when Trump wins in the courts due to the tricks of the left he may already be declared winner.

Always remember — the mainstream media is crap!

Via The Spectator:

I learned last evening that there are roughly 100,000 provisional ballots still out and uncounted in Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania defines a provisional ballot this way: Sometimes county elections officials need more time to determine a voter’s eligibility to vote. Election officials may ask that voter to vote a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot records your vote while the county board of elections determines whether it can be counted. A provisional ballot might include, for instance, a person registered to vote at one precinct but who voted at a different precinct and thus had had to fill out a provisional ballot. That’s just one of a variety of examples. (Click the website for more criteria and details.) Pennsylvania election officials have just now (this Saturday morning) started to count these ballots. The process works like this: There are groups/boards of three individuals who examine each ballot. Each candidate on the ballot is allowed a representative at this “hearing.” The board looks at each ballot, reads the ballot number aloud, and examines the precinct and the reason that the person voted provisional. At that point, a candidate’s representative can object whether the ballot should or should not be counted. That ballot is set aside and is evaluated further.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

