https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/11/07/a-biden-presidency-would-mean-your-tax-dollars-going-to-the-palestinian-jihad-n1131168

According to Daoud Kuttab in Al-Monitor Friday, the possibility of a Joe Biden presidency, or regency for Kamala Harris, has Palestinian Authority officials “in a quandary.” This is because “Palestinian officials want to make a full-throated congratulatory statement to Biden, but they fear some sort of retribution from Trump during his lame-duck period before the official inauguration.” As if holding the Palestinians to account for all their obstruction of peace initiatives were “retribution.” In any case, ultimately “the Palestinian presidency agreed to make a general public statement once the votes are in and Biden’s victory is official; the rest will be done in behind-the-scenes talks.” Behind the scenes or not, there is no mistaking the Palestinian leadership’s eagerness to see old Joe napping in the Oval Office.

President-in-waiting Harris (if the Trump legal challenges to the stolen election fail) made it clear why in a late October interview with Arab American News. “Joe and I,” she proclaimed, “believe in the worth and value of every Palestinian and every Israeli and we will work to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and democracy.”

That’s all cant and jargon that we have heard many, many times before, but Harris quickly got down to specifics: “We are committed to a two-state solution, and we will oppose any unilateral steps that undermine that goal.” While all sorts of politicians have declared their support for a “two-state solution,” in reality a Palestinian state, like Gaza after Israel withdrew from it, would become a new jihad base for renewed attacks against a diminished Israel.

Harris should ask herself why all efforts, and there have been many, to establish a Palestinian state have failed up to now, over many decades. The answer, as The Palestinian Delusion elucidates, is that Palestinian leaders won’t agree to state publicly that Israel as a Jewish state has a right to exist. Their refusal to renounce the ultimate goal of destroying Israel utterly has led them to reject every proposal that has been made to them for a Palestinian state. If a Biden/Harris administration intends to establish such a state, it will be a state dedicated from its very inception to the total destruction of its neighbor.

Then Harris made her bias against Israel clear: “We will also oppose annexation and settlement expansion.” Those who speak with such confidence about “annexation” and “settlements” never seem to investigate just whose land Israel is “settling” and is contemplating “annexing.” Supporters of the Palestinian cause will insist that it is “Palestinian” territory, but in reality, there has never been a Palestinian state in the past from which Israel supposedly seized land. The territory in question was ceded by the crumbling Ottoman Empire after World War I to the League of Nations, which gave in a Mandate to Britain for the purpose of establishing a Jewish National Home. That means that Israel is placing “settlements” on land that belongs by right only to it, and would be “annexing” land that belongs by right only to it, according to all the established standards of international law. But President Biden/Harris would put a roadblock in the way of these perfectly legal actions.

Harris added: “And we will take immediate steps to restore economic and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem and work to reopen the PLO mission in Washington.”

President Trump stopped “economic and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people” because of Palestinian leaders’ manifest lack of interest in sincerely working toward peace with Israel and indefatigable support for jihad violence against Israel, including jihad attacks against Israeli civilians. And money is fungible: “humanitarian aid” for the Palestinians would mean more money freed up for rockets to lob into Israel: your taxpayer dollars will finance the Palestinian jihad.

Seventy years of failed policies followed by four of actual progress toward peace in the Middle East, and a Biden/Harris presidency would be a full return to those failed policies, and a rollback of the progress that has been made. But what can you do? Old Joe, as he himself insists, has a “mandate”!

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

