https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/07/a-trump-adviser-tells-cnns-jim-acosta-the-campaign-has-nothing-concrete-in-terms-of-voter-fraud/

CNN’s Jim Acosta, who didn’t even pretend to be an impartial journalist during the Trump administration, seems to be shooting for the position of press secretary in a Joe Biden administration, and he’s still relying on anonymous sources to give us bad news from the Trump campaign. It seems a Trump adviser told him that the campaign has no concrete evidence of anything related to voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump adviser tells me the campaign has “nothing concrete” in terms of voter fraud. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 7, 2020

This is not true. I’m on the phone with the campaign now. https://t.co/HndNN5tAVQ — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) November 7, 2020

Hey, it’s Jason D. Meister of the Trump campaign advisory board. Seems like he’d know.

Sure Jim, sure. — MichaelEllisHarmon (@MickyHarmon) November 7, 2020

Yeah because @Acosta is known for honest reporting. #sarcasm — Andrew Czarniewicz (@rby2zday) November 7, 2020

My rule:

Everything @Acosta claims is the exact opposite … ALWAYS — Shale (@RealShale) November 7, 2020

Jim must’ve missed Rudy’s press conference today with all the witnesses of fraud. — kevin phillips (@kevbo4) November 7, 2020

Jim isn’t a fan of facts, as we all know. lol — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) November 7, 2020

Acosta is lying?

I cannot believe that. — Jan Sochor (@JanSochor7) November 7, 2020

This same advisor told me @Acosta is “nothing but a douche bag.” — Michael (@262Michael) November 7, 2020

They know the interest exists and we can literally see the fraud, right? — AlligatorCapone (@croc_hp) November 7, 2020

Uber douche — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) November 7, 2020

Another anonymous source — gillian 🇺🇸 geeyon (@gillianbdoll) November 7, 2020

Acosta adviser tells me that he made this up. — Mostly Peaceful Viking (@3spen1) November 7, 2020

LMAO. Bro. Just sit on the sidelines and let this one play out. You have no role here. — Caesar Solid (@CeasarSolid) November 7, 2020

This is disinformation. — de_mann (@demannofman) November 7, 2020

No one told you that. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 7, 2020

UPDATE: the Trump adviser has now been identified as Senior Coffee Boy Tim Tacosa pic.twitter.com/1Izqxo1N2c — A Hot Dog (@arbitraryhotdog) November 7, 2020

Was it a “high-level official” like the anonymous guy whose name we can’t even remember now?

“Trump adviser” Which one? Since he would breach attorney client privilege to actually know anything and could get disbarred-you have now become the story. Congrats Jimbo. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) November 7, 2020

Related:

Joe Biden brags about putting together ‘the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization’ in American history https://t.co/iDGsPVfFUa — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 25, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

