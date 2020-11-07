https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/07/a-trump-adviser-tells-cnns-jim-acosta-the-campaign-has-nothing-concrete-in-terms-of-voter-fraud/

CNN’s Jim Acosta, who didn’t even pretend to be an impartial journalist during the Trump administration, seems to be shooting for the position of press secretary in a Joe Biden administration, and he’s still relying on anonymous sources to give us bad news from the Trump campaign. It seems a Trump adviser told him that the campaign has no concrete evidence of anything related to voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Hey, it’s Jason D. Meister of the Trump campaign advisory board. Seems like he’d know.

Was it a “high-level official” like the anonymous guy whose name we can’t even remember now?

