Television figure Alex Trebek, who is known for his more than three decades hosting the popular game show “Jeopardy,” died early on Sunday, the show announced.

” ‘Jeopardy!’ is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the game show tweeted Sunday.

Trebek revealed last year that he was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 80-years-old.

