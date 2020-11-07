https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/allum-bokhari-tech-giants-censoring-president-closely-fought-disputed-election-living-memory-video/

Breitbart’s Allum Bokhari went on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the growing threat of the tech giants on free speech in America and around the world.

The tech giant stocks surged this week with the fake news reports of a possible Joe Biden victory.

Allum Bokhari has been speaking out against Facebook, Google and Twitter anti-conservative censorship for years now. Unfortunately, those in power ignored the warning signs.

Allum Bokhari: All of the institutions that are meant to defend the public interest just sat on their hands and watched as big tech oligarchs developed the most powerful censorship machine for controlling and manipulating information and swaying elections that we’ve ever seen. And now we’re living with the consequences. Everyone who said the rule was to defend the American public interest from corporate interest and special interest did absolutely nothing. And now we’re looking at the possibility of a a Biden Administration that is totally in bed with the tech giants.

TRENDING: HUGE! Corrupted Software Used in Michigan County that Stole 6,000 Votes from Trump — Is Also Used in ALL SWING STATES — PA, GA, NV, MI, WI, AZ, MN!

Allum is right.

The GOP did nothing when Facebook shut down the top conservative Facebook accounts.

The GOP did nothing when Facebook, Twitter and Apple banned Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, and Paul Joseph Watson.

The GOP did nothing when Google pushed algorithms that hid conservative content.

The GOP did nothing when Twitter and Facebook censored the President of the United States.

And now they are censoring talk of Democrat voter fraud and criminal conduct in stealing the 2020 election.

For the record — The Gateway Pundit sounded the alarm years ago.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

