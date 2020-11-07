https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/antifa-smashes-church-portland-riots/

(CBN) Saint Andre Bessette Church in Portland was ravaged by rioters this week amidst election delays. The church is said to regularly provide meals and other supplies for the homeless in the area, and were forced to shut down services because of the violence and destruction.

According to KOIN news in Portland, staff at the church had to “suspend worship services and their outreach programs for the homeless” after someone smashed multiple windows during rioting earlier this week.

