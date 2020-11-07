https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/aoc-facing-heat-wanting-archive-online-posts-trump-sycophants/

(NEW YORK POST) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing heat for urging her supporters to create an archive of online postings by “Trump sycophants” who may later regret their affiliation with the president.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday.

“I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” the lawmaker wrote.

Commenters quickly decided the list-making endeavor was something a ruthless Communist dictator would love.

