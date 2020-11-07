https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-list-trump-allies-twitter-reactions

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) faces backlash after calling for a list of social media posts from “Trump sycophants” so that they will be held accountable in the future.

On Friday afternoon, the far-left Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter: “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

The idea of a list of Trump allies was embraced by former CIA ops officer Evan McMullin, who wrote, “We should keep and publish a list of everyone who assists Trump’s frivolous and dangerous attacks on the election. Name and shame forever.”

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin also agreed, “Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society. We have a list.”

Michael Simon, an ex-staffer of former President Barack Obama, Michael Simon, was thrilled to share a list of Trump allies.

“Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, and also shared a link to a site called “The Trump Accountability Project.”

Hari Sevugan, former national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee and senior spokesman for the Barack Obama presidential campaign, promoted the registry of Trump allies by writing, “We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.”

Emily Abrams, the national surrogates director for Pete Buttigieg’s failed presidential campaign, also promoted the Trump Accountability Project in a now-deleted tweet.

The Trump Accountability Project website states, “We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda.”

“We should welcome in our fellow Americans with whom we differ politically. But those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart,” the homepage of the site reads. “The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The site reportedly had a spreadsheet of donors, staff, and judicial appointees of President Donald Trump on a Google Drive, which has since been made private and deleted off the website, but is still viewable here.

There was a wave of pushback against AOC’s registry of Trump supporters. Conservatives and liberals responded to AOC’s tweet, and explained why making lists of political enemies leads down a dangerous path.

Many online commenters compared the self-described democratic socialist’s idea for a list of political adversaries with authoritarian regimes such as China, Joseph Stalin’s Russia, and Fidel Castro’s Cuba. Others saw a parallel to McCarthyism and blacklisting during the 1950s.

Some, including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) volunteered to be placed on the list, while Megyn Kelly advocated using AOC’s list as a campaign tool.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

