Data nerds on social media have spent the better part of two days wondering why the networks won’t just make a call. The outcome hasn’t been in doubt. Biden needed only to win Nevada and Pennsylvania to lock things down; the writing’s been on the wall in NV since early Thursday and the outcome in PA was so assured given the drift in mail ballots there that Decision Desk HQ called it 24 hours ago. Biden’s remarks last night were scheduled at 8 p.m. ET in the belief that a call would be made before then and he could address the country as the apparent president-elect. But the networks held off. So he stalled, postponing his remarks past 8, to give them a little more time, and they still wouldn’t call it. So he spoke and gave another vague “we’re confident we’re headed towards victory” speech instead.

Why wouldn’t the networks pull the trigger earlier?

There are some innocent possible explanations for that and some less innocent ones. But let me just post the news here first and then I’ll come back with some updates to flesh it out.

JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020

BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania puts the Scranton-born Democrat over 270 https://t.co/q8Fed74z0j #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/NADZm3qkvY — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 7, 2020

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins the presidential election with the projected win in Pennsylvania. The current electoral vote count is Biden 273 and Trump 213. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/XvFMHiWLWa — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 7, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden is the apparent winner of the state of Pennsylvania; set to become the 46th President of the United States. https://t.co/KWkbzXsZr8 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/inRBRwqkMg — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2020

Interestingly, Fox was the straggler in the group even though they (in)famously called Arizona for Biden on Tuesday night, long before the outcome there seemed assured to anyone else. Viewers were irate at them for that; clearly they didn’t want to be the first to call the presidency for Biden even though, with Nevada seemingly looking rock solid, Fox should have been quicker to believe that he had 270 electoral votes in the bank than any of their competitors were.

Now that the rest of the industry has provided some cover for them to break the bad news to their audience, though, they’re making the call too.

Fox News projects Biden to defeat Trump, become 46th president after winning Nevada, Pennsylvaniahttps://t.co/BTx2gwdT2N pic.twitter.com/oFrpHTWTKt — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2020

Lots of updates to come. Stand by.

Update: Here’s the big moment on Fox, preserved for posterity. I’m genuinely curious to see if hardcore MAGA types channel their anger about the outcome of the race into anger at FNC rather than doubling down on a “voter fraud” conspiracy that has nothing to support it.

Here’s Fox News calling the election for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/wIOJOv1fss — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 7, 2020

Update: Biden’s statement:

statement from Biden pic.twitter.com/RFOzTQv4A2 — Jon Ward (@jonward11) November 7, 2020

Update: As I say, there are innocent possibilities for why the networks held off on making a call until now. The obvious one is that they wanted to be very, very sure that Biden had an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania, outside the margin of a recount. That margin is 0.5 percent. He’s either passed it as I write this or is on his way to passing it soon as the remaining mail ballots trickle in. Knowing that Trumpers would have looked for any reason to cry foul about the projections of victory — “Biden’s not even out of recount range yet!” — the networks were cautious.

The more troubling possibility is that the network chiefs are anxious about the president’s state of mind and were searching for an opportune moment to break the news. Trump is an unstable character, narcissistic even by politician standards, and cultivates an aura of invincibility that would be pierced in a shocking way once an “official” declaration of victory for Biden was made. He’s also obsessed with media perceptions, especially television media. Pronouncing him the loser of the presidential race on national television is asking him to cope with a singular, unimaginable blow to his persona. Here’s the last tweet he sent this morning before the networks started making their calls:

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Around the same time, reports began circulating on Twitter that he had left the White House to play golf. Maybe network execs seized their opportunity to call it now because he’s away from the seat of power at the moment, surrounded by golf buddies, and may be able to take the news a little better under those circumstances. At the very least, he’d have a few hours to absorb it before returning home. As for what those execs fear that he would — or will — do, who knows? The whole point is that he’s unpredictable and seemingly unprepared psychologically for this moment given what we’ve seen of his personality for the past five years. Some members of the media are going to spend the next 70 days trying to “manage” his mood to some degree so that he doesn’t end up doing anything nutty. Maybe that started today.

Update: Drudge will not be participating in the mood management exercise, apparently.

How it’s playing on Drudge pic.twitter.com/iX55VdcOYJ — Dustin *Get Your Flu Shot* Volz (@dnvolz) November 7, 2020

Update: Ironically, the call came not long after Trump got the first bit of electoral good news he’s had in days, that the race in Arizona is tightening based on the latest batch of ballots from Maricopa County. That one’s going down to the wire and Trump has an outside shot of winning it. The networks called the race anyway because Nevada and Pennsylvania are no longer in doubt, and that makes Arizona (and Georgia) irrelevant.

Update: Caught my eye:

Only a very personal note – I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW’s who have been captured… (*I had to say it) — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 7, 2020

Update: A noteworthy clip from Fox News last night. The universal consensus on social media is that this segment wasn’t aimed at the Fox News audience generally but at one very special Fox News viewer in particular.

Laura Ingraham prepares her audience for the likely possibility that the President will lose the election pic.twitter.com/tG50EIHj60 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 7, 2020

It’s weird to see a Fox primetime host entertaining the possibility of defeat — blasphemy — but remember that Ingraham and Tucker Carlson are nationalists on the merits, not just out of loyalty to Trump. She and he might be more willing than Hannity is to see Trump ride off into the sunset, believing that nationalist policies will have a better chance in the next election with a nominee who isn’t weighed down by Trump’s personal baggage.

Relatedly, the Wall Street Journal editorial page also gently urged Trump to concede gracefully if Biden has 270 electoral votes in the bank once the vote-counting is done. Between that, Ingraham, and Fox News making the call for a Biden victory today, we now have multiple Murdoch-owned outlets politely encouraging the president to accept reality.

Update: Foreign leaders have begun formally congratulating Biden:

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

