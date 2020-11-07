https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/07/associated-press-fox-news-say-joe-biden-now-has-enough-electoral-votes-to-be-the-next-president/

The Associated Press and Fox News are now reporting that they’ve concluded Joe Biden has now won enough electoral votes to be the country’s 46th president:

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign continues to contest results in certain states.

It did seem to happen all of a sudden.

Update: The Trump campaign has responded:

